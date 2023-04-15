Mumbai court orders man to pay ₹1.25 lakh as maintenance to estranged wife, says, 'Amount must match lifestyle' | Representative Image

Mumbai: The amount of maintenance must be such that the wife can maintain her standard of living, a Bandra magistrate's court noted and ordered a businessman to pay Rs1.25 lakh every month to his estranged wife who has alleged domestic violence against him.

The wife is leading a “lavish lifestyle” and using credit cards and the parties belong to the “elite class” with a sound economic background, according to the arguments of both parties, Metropolitan Magistrate Komalsing Rajput said.

Court: Applicant shall leave her lifestyle and lead a distressed life

“It is not expected that merely because the main respondent (husband) is paying nothing, the applicant shall leave her lifestyle and lead a distressed life waiting for the mercy of the respondent,” the court noted.

The wife has no income but the husband, who is a businessman and is earning well from various sources, the court noted. However, he had not made any arrangement for her to earn a livelihood and thus it could be inferred that he has caused “economic violence”, the court noted.

The couple had married in 1991 and have a son and a daughter, who are both now adults but are studying.

Woman had approached court for relief under Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act

The woman had approached the court for relief under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act for paying her maintenance and for medical expenses. She had complained that he would physically assault her regularly, because of which she had suffered many injuries.

The woman claimed that she had approached the police many times but they did not take action. She also contended that she does not have any source of income but had started living separately because of the domestic situation.

The husband countered that his wife was having an affair and was addicted to liquor and drugs.

However, the court said such a defence of adultery of the partner is not available in domestic violence cases. Even if it is presumed that there is substance in the contention of the husband, it will not absolve him from payment of interim maintenance to his wife.