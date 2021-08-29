Mumbai: Mahim residents demand for multi-storey parking lot

Struggling to find a parking space, Mahim residents have knocked at the BMC door for a solution. Activists Farooque Dhala and Irfan Machiwala recently wrote to the civic body and urged it to construct a multi-storey or underground parking. “One of the biggest issues in Mahim (West) is the parking penalties. Most housing societies do not have parking space. So, we are forced to park the vehicle on the road,” said Dhala.

Dhala, who is also a member of Mahim Residents’ Association, informed that the matter was discussed with the traffic police and political representatives. “We found that the only option to sort the issue was to construct a parking lot. It will also help reduce the congestion on the road," he added.

The letter was addressed to BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal and Assistant Municipal Commissioner (G-North ward) Kiran Dighavkar. The activists also dashed off a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the issue. “Authorities need to understand that the number of vehicles is going to increase in the coming years. Therefore, it is necessary to address the inadequate parking space issue as soon as possible," added Dhala.

Motorists and bikers who reside in old buildings don't have individual parking spots.

“The traffic police should provide a no objection certificate (NOCs) to allow owners to park their vehicles on the street near their residence,” said Machiwala. “If we don’t have a designated place to park, where will we park our vehicles? To reduce street parking, emphasis should be laid on constructing multi-level or underground parking lots. BMC must first provide enough alternatives for parking. Otherwise, the idea of imposing a penalty will not work like in the case of the plastic ban," he added.

Sada Sarvankar, Shiv-Sena MLA from Mahim said, "We are planning for a parking lot near Mahim Reti Bunder. The lot should be in a 1km radius so that people can benefit from it," added Sarvankar. Satish Chaware, senior police inspector, Mahim traffic police station confirmed that he had received a letter over the parking space issue.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 11:05 PM IST