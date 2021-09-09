Mumbai: Mahim police arrests 45-year-old Uber driver for stealing diamond jewellery worth Rs 6.25 lakhs from woman passenger

Mumbai: The Mahim police have arrested a 45-year-old Uber driver for stealing diamond jewellery worth Rs 6.25 lakhs from a woman passenger. The police traced the accused near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station within five hours when he was about to take a train to his native.

The police said the complainant is identified as Jagdish Kaur Sohel a businesswoman in her late 40's is based from Nashik. On September 6, at 5:50 pm, Kaur booked an Uber car MH 01 7502. "The car was booked for three hour's and I was accompanied by my relative come friend. We took the car from the Taj hotel in Bandra and dropped her at Airport. Later, I decided to go to Mahim to meet my mother. I stop the car near Baba Falooda shop and went to get the Falooda. In-between the driver opened the purse and took the ornaments. I returned back and reached the destination in Mahim. When I opened my purse to see my diamond ornaments," said Sohel who then approached the Mahim police and registered a case under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian penal code.

The police said the ornaments include a diamond earring and a diamond ring worth Rs 6.25 lakhs. Sohel doubted the driver as she claims he may have heard about the ornaments while having a conversation with her friend.

Dinesh Dahatonde, police inspector, the crime of Mahim police station along with police sub-inspector, J. Gunawat and detection staff started tracing the accused. "As Sohel booked the car online, the police first tried the number of the accused, but found it switched-off, which couldn't help trace the location. Then we contacted Uber and took the details of the owner. The owner claims he sold the car to the accused and doesn't have any contact or address. So with the help of different CCTV footage, the car was followed to Sewree. We traced the car and with the help of local police we got his picture and with the help of locals reached his residence. His wife claims he didn't return home. However, gathering information and help from locals, we found he had reached LTT railway station. A team caught him and brought to the police," said a police officer from Mahim police station.

The police said the arrested accused is identified as Rajesh Yadav 45, Uber driver and a resident of Sewri in Mumbai. "We arrested the accused who first denied stealing it. But later confirmed and said that he was about to take a train to Uttar Pradesh. We have recovered the diamond ornaments," added Dahatonde.

Kaur who had tweeted on the Mumbai police Twitter handle claims the efforts made by the Mumbai police were priceless. "I thought the diamond ornaments will be a memory now. But before I could complete giving my statement and was just signing the FIR paper, when they brought the accused and made him arrest," added Sohel.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 02:25 PM IST