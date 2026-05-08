Mumbai: Mahim, Matunga Residents Struggle As BEST Faces Heat Over Repeated Power Cuts

Mahim, Matunga Residents Struggle As BEST Faces Heat Over Repeated Power Cuts | File/ Representative Image

Residents of Mumbai’s Mahim and Matunga areas spent another uncomfortable evening in darkness after a major power outage disrupted supply for nearly three hours on Thursday. According to Mid Day, areas around Mogul Lane and Sitladevi Temple Road were among the worst affected, with electricity remaining unavailable from around 5.15 pm to 8.15 pm.

With temperatures remaining high and humidity making conditions unbearable, many residents said the repeated outages this summer have become exhausting.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking, commonly known as BEST, supplies electricity across several older parts of Mumbai, including the island city.

Complaints Over Poor Response

Several residents expressed anger not only over the outage but also over the lack of communication during the crisis. Many claimed calls to the BEST fuse control room either went unanswered or took several attempts before someone responded.

Mahim resident and tutor Mahalakshmi Ravinarayan told Mid Day that the situation became extremely frustrating during peak evening hours.

“Imagine that in peak summer there was no power supply in Mahim West, Mogul Lane, Sitladevi Temple Road and nearby areas for three hours. The worst part was that there was hardly any response from the fuse control room,” she said.

According to her, after repeated attempts, one official informed her that the issue could have been caused by cable damage and that a fault repair vehicle had been dispatched.

BEST Assures Quick Action

BEST officials later confirmed that the outage was caused due to a feeder supply issue in the Mahim area. Deputy General Manager for electric supply, NN Chougule, said repair teams were immediately sent to the spot and the issue was resolved on priority.

Facing criticism over repeated outages and delayed responses, BEST recently announced dedicated call centres across all city wards. Temporary staff have also been hired to address electricity complaints faster during the ongoing summer season.