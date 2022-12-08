e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Mahim dargah lane to remain shut for traffic

Mumbai: Mahim dargah lane to remain shut for traffic

Expecting high footfall at dargah, the traffic police have announced new traffic diversions in Mahim from Wednesday until Dec 18.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 02:58 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Expecting high footfall at dargah, the traffic police have announced new traffic diversions in Mahim from Wednesday until Dec 18. According to a notification by the traffic authorities, the Balmiya lane situated just along the Dargah road will have several stalls on both sides of the road. This will impact the vehicular movement hence traffic restrictions have been planned. DCP Raj Tilak Roushan (Traffic) announced the alteration and the closure of certain roads, starting from 7am on Wednesday.

The Balmiya Lane from the stretch of 5 Spice to Kapad Bazar will be closed to motorists and parking is prohibited during the entire period, read the notification. As an alternative route, northbound traffic shall take a right turn from Kapad Bazar and proceed through LJ Road and it's suggested to take the Cadel Road after 1.30 pm. For southbound traffic, motorists can take LJ Road and Cadel Road from 7am to 1.30 pm.

Read Also
Thane: Six held for robbing passengers of Mumbai-bound train at knifepoint, 2 minors detained
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Woman jumps off 7th floor with 5-yr-old son

Thane: Woman jumps off 7th floor with 5-yr-old son

Mumbai: Mahim dargah lane to remain shut for traffic

Mumbai: Mahim dargah lane to remain shut for traffic

Mumbai: Woman loses Rs16k to burger fraud

Mumbai: Woman loses Rs16k to burger fraud

Mumbai: Fully vestibule AC local to be in service soon

Mumbai: Fully vestibule AC local to be in service soon

Mumbai: Bombay High Court’s warning to BMC on open manholes

Mumbai: Bombay High Court’s warning to BMC on open manholes