Mumbai: Mahim dargah lane to remain shut for traffic

Expecting high footfall at dargah, the traffic police have announced new traffic diversions in Mahim from Wednesday until Dec 18. According to a notification by the traffic authorities, the Balmiya lane situated just along the Dargah road will have several stalls on both sides of the road. This will impact the vehicular movement hence traffic restrictions have been planned. DCP Raj Tilak Roushan (Traffic) announced the alteration and the closure of certain roads, starting from 7am on Wednesday.

The Balmiya Lane from the stretch of 5 Spice to Kapad Bazar will be closed to motorists and parking is prohibited during the entire period, read the notification. As an alternative route, northbound traffic shall take a right turn from Kapad Bazar and proceed through LJ Road and it's suggested to take the Cadel Road after 1.30 pm. For southbound traffic, motorists can take LJ Road and Cadel Road from 7am to 1.30 pm.