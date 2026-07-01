Mumbai: Mahayuti Leaders Assure Strict Action Against Those Involved In Fatal Chembur Tree Collapse On School Bus

A peepal tree was uprooted and fell on a school bus in Mumbai's Chembur area on Tuesday. |

Mumbai: Several leaders from the Mahayuti alliance on Wednesday reacted to the horrific incident in Chembur where an 11-year-old student died after a peepal tree was uprooted and fell on a school bus, trapping nearly 18 students inside. They stated that safety measures would be taken on roads and action would be initiated against officials found guilty in the matter.

Leaders promise action

According to reports, in the incident that took place on Chembur’s 11 Number Road, a total of 18 students were trapped inside the bus. While four were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment, one student died due to the tree fall. The child was identified as 11-year-old Vihan Shrivastav and was declared dead at 4.23 pm.

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam, speaking to reporters on the matter, said, “This incident is unfortunate. Action will be taken against whoever is guilty... We will ensure that such an incident does not happen again; wherever such incidents occur, strict action will be taken.”

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the Chembur bus accident, Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam says, "This incident is unfortunate. Action will be taken against whoever is guilty... We will ensure that such an incident does not happen again; wherever such incidents occur, strict action will be… pic.twitter.com/0DazOeoiuI — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2026

While Shiv Sena MLA Tukaram Kate, reacting to the incident, stated that the government would provide compensation to the students who were safely rescued and are undergoing treatment.

“I have briefed the Assembly on the incident. Action will be taken against all the officials involved, and I have requested the state government to provide compensation,” he said.

VIDEO | Mumbai: "I have briefed the Assembly on the incident. Action will be taken against all the officials involved, and I have requested the state government to provide compensation," says Shiv Sena MLA Tukaram Kate on the incident in which an 11-year-old student was killed… pic.twitter.com/jG7bZp3AhO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 1, 2026

Calls for preventive measures

According to officials, the shocking incident took place at around 3 pm. Soon after the accident, rescue efforts were immediately launched to free the trapped students.

Moreover, BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay, reacting to the incident, said the municipal administration needs to trim trees, and those that are weak should also be removed before the onset of the monsoon in the city.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | On the Chembur bus accident, BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay says, "The incident in Chembur where a Peepal tree fell on a school van, causing the death of a child, is extremely unfortunate. Trimming trees in time during the rainy season is very necessary,… pic.twitter.com/OHiJbz0jza — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2026

Further speaking, he said, “The incident in Chembur where a peepal tree fell on a school van, causing the death of a child, is extremely unfortunate. Trimming trees in time during the rainy season is very necessary, and neglect of this leads to such incidents... Trees should be maintained, but human life is also precious. It is difficult to compensate for what happened yesterday.”

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