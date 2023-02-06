e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: MahaRERA to provide counselling, advisory services to home buyers & builders

Mumbai: MahaRERA to provide counselling, advisory services to home buyers & builders

The services will be offered at the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority's head office in Bandra Kurla Complex, on the fourth floor.

Ateeq ShaikhUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
Good news for home buyers: Developers to submit conveyance deed while registering society | Photo credit: IANS
Follow us on

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has become the first such body in India to provide counselling and advisory services to homebuyers and builders. The services will be offered at the regulator's head office in Bandra Kurla Complex, on the fourth floor.

Officials with the real estate regulator anticipate homebuyers to make more use of the latest facility as compared to the developers, the majority of whom already have lawyers within their company. Usually, when faced with any legal issue, the flat purchasers have to scout for a lawyer who charges a counselling fee per sitting.

“With an aim to become more approachable to home buyers, we will provide our services without any fee. The individual need not also seek an appointment and can directly walk in to get guidance,” said a MahaRERA official.

Read Also
Maharashtra: MahaRERA recovered less than one-fourth of total compensation for affected homebuyers
article-image

Issues faced by home buyers

Some of the most common grievances faced by the home purchasers include not receiving possession of the apartment booked, poor quality of construction and a delay by the developer in delivering the project, among others.

At the office, the counsellors will facilitate the homebuyers as well as realtors to file a complaint, provide assistance on how to seek relief for their problem, get updates on their complainant status, details about the next hearing date, etc.

For the developers, the nature of queries will differ, such as on how to register or update the project details on the portal, account for the money received, updates on litigations, etc.

Meanwhile, estate agents will not have the benefit of the service.

Read Also
MahaRERA's crackdown on Mumbai developers: 300 realty projects to be scrutinised for mismatched...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Palghar: Couple dies on the spot as bike hit by unknown speeding vehicle on NH 48

Palghar: Couple dies on the spot as bike hit by unknown speeding vehicle on NH 48

Mumbai: 23-year-old 'body builder', who stole bikes to fund steroid addiction, nabbed by police

Mumbai: 23-year-old 'body builder', who stole bikes to fund steroid addiction, nabbed by police

Maharashtra: BJP demands Jitendra Awhad's apology over controversial comments on Shivaji Maharaj

Maharashtra: BJP demands Jitendra Awhad's apology over controversial comments on Shivaji Maharaj

Mira Bhayandar: Student rapes ex for ignoring texts, calls; FIR registered

Mira Bhayandar: Student rapes ex for ignoring texts, calls; FIR registered

Mumbai: MD drugs worth Rs 44L seized from Mazagaon, one pedlar arrested

Mumbai: MD drugs worth Rs 44L seized from Mazagaon, one pedlar arrested