Mumbai: MahaRERA seeks public feedback for service improvement

The Maharashtra real estate regulatory authority (MahaRERA) has issued a notification seeking feedback and suggestion till April end from public to improve and develop its services. Homebuyers, developers, real estate agents and others can send their feedbacks through online on MahaRERA website.
The MahaRERA has posted a notification on its website that reads, “MahaRERA has always been at forefront, in leveraging technology to provide anywhere, anytime and anyhow access of its services. MahaRERA is a 100 per cent Digital Platform transforming the real estate sector in the state, promoting transparency, accountability, financial discipline, customer centricity and compliance. “Digital Governance: Paperless office with Zero Footfalls” has always been the motto of MahaRERA.”
"In its constant efforts to improve and develop its services and technology platform, MahaRERA is undertaking this initiative of soliciting feedback and inputs from public. You are kindly requested to provide your suggestions on improving MahaRERA website and portal..."
Anand Gupta, chairperson, Housing and RERA committee of Builders Association of India (BAI) said that the entire real estate sector is very much impressed. "Homebuyers were earlier complaining that no one is listening to their problems and then RERA was introduced. Now to improve its services the regulatory authority is involving stakeholders and seeking their suggestion which is a step towards fair transparency in the real estate industry. MahaRERA is not just helping the industry to improve its image but also setting a big example for other regulatory authorities across the country."
To give suggestions /feedback citizens have to fill an online form and provide basic details like name, mobile number, email id, profession, etc.
