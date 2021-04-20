Mumbai: MahaRERA seeks public feedback for service improvement

The Maharashtra real estate regulatory authority (MahaRERA) has issued a notification seeking feedback and suggestion till April end from public to improve and develop its services. Homebuyers, developers, real estate agents and others can send their feedbacks through online on MahaRERA website.

The MahaRERA has posted a notification on its website that reads, “MahaRERA has always been at forefront, in leveraging technology to provide anywhere, anytime and anyhow access of its services. MahaRERA is a 100 per cent Digital Platform transforming the real estate sector in the state, promoting transparency, accountability, financial discipline, customer centricity and compliance. “Digital Governance: Paperless office with Zero Footfalls” has always been the motto of MahaRERA.”

"In its constant efforts to improve and develop its services and technology platform, MahaRERA is undertaking this initiative of soliciting feedback and inputs from public. You are kindly requested to provide your suggestions on improving MahaRERA website and portal..."