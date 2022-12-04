Mumbai: Maharashtra minister launches training course ‘Gas Station, Petrol Pump Sevak' for women

Representative Image | AFP

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Sunday launched an innovative training course titled 'Gas Station, Petrol Pump Sevak' for women.

The trained women will get direct employment at gas stations and petrol pumps. About 100 women beneficiaries will be trained under this training programme. The duration of training is 7 days while 90 days job training will also be provided through Revati Roy Foundation.

After the completion of the training program, the trainees will be appointed at the gas stations and petrol pumps of the state-run petroleum companies on a monthly salary of Rs 12,000 to 15,000.

Lodha said that this programme is implemented for skill development and employment for women from low income groups under Sustainable Development Goals Small Project.

‘’The objectives of this program are to provide employment opportunities for disadvantaged groups especially for women from low income groups , to provide them with employment opportunities in areas where women are not represented, so that they are empowered , to increase the income of low income families so that poverty is eradicated,’’ he noted.