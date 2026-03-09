Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Extends Heartfelt Congratulations To Team India For Winning ICC T20 World Cup - WATCH

IANS

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Team India after their victory over New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final, praising the team’s performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said the entire country is proud of the Indian team for winning the prestigious tournament and once again bringing glory to the nation. He congratulated captain Suryakumar Yadav and the entire squad for their strong performance throughout the competition.

“We are all extremely happy that Team India defeated New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup and once again hoisted India’s flag as champions. I congratulate the Indian team, captain Suryakumar Yadav and the entire squad for their outstanding performance,” Fadnavis said.

He also praised the contributions of several players during the tournament. Fadnavis highlighted Sanju Samson’s important role in the team’s victories in the final stages of the competition, as well as the performances of Abhishek Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in the title clash.

Referring to India’s historic achievement, Fadnavis noted that the team has set several records with the victory. “India has now become the first team to win the ICC T20 World Cup three times. The team has created many records with this victory and my heartfelt congratulations to them,” he said.

In the final played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India posted 255 for 5, the highest total ever recorded in a T20 World Cup final. On the other hand, New Zealand scored 159 runs in 19 overs, as India secured the title.

The win marked a historic milestone for Indian cricket, as the team became the first to successfully defend the T20 World Cup, the first to win the tournament on home soil, and the first side to lift the T20 World Cup trophy three times.

