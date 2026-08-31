Mumbai Mahanagar Gas APK Scam: Kandivali Police Arrest 3 Men For Allegedly Using Fake App To Siphon ₹6.24 Lakh From Bank Accounts | File Pic [Representational Image]

Mumbai: Kandivali police have arrested three men for allegedly cheating people through a malicious APK file disguised as a Mahanagar Gas application. The accused used the app to gain remote access to victims’ phones and siphon money from their bank accounts. Police have recovered around ₹6.24 lakh.

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In one case, complainant Bakul Kantilal Desai was contacted by persons claiming that his gas meter reading needed to be uploaded. He was asked to download an APK file purportedly linked to Mahanagar Gas. After installing it, ₹2.70 lakh was allegedly transferred from his bank account.

In another case, Shailesh Jaikishan Parmar was asked to pay ₹12 for a gas meter reading on May 7, 2025. After downloading the APK sent to him, ₹4.17 lakh was siphoned from his savings account.

The Kandivali police Cyber Cell traced the financial transactions and identified the accused as Urvishkumar Patel, Janikumar Patel and Ankitkumar Patel. The trio was traced to Olpad village in Gujarat. Police said the accused allegedly used the stolen money to repay a gold loan taken from Bajaj Finserv.