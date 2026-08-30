Central Railway Tests Vetiver Grass To Prevent Landslides In Mumbai-Pune Ghat Section After Monsoon Disruptions |

Mumbai: After multiple landslides disrupted train operations in the Mumbai-Pune ghat section during heavy monsoon rains on July 6, Central Railway has begun testing Vetiver grass as a nature-based solution to stabilise vulnerable slopes.

July Landslides Disrupt Mumbai-Pune Train Services For Nearly 20 Days

A major landslide near Thakurwadi at around 2 am on July 6 affected all three railway lines in the Karjat-Lonavala ghat section. Another landslide near Monkey Hill at around 3.05 am disrupted the Mumbai-Pune route, leading to cancellations, diversions and regulation of several trains, with restoration work continuing for nearly 20 days. Later that morning, a landslide and fallen tree near Khandala came into contact with overhead electric wires, triggering sparking and a tree fire.

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Against this backdrop, Central Railway has undertaken Vetiver grass plantation across 5,300 sqm in the South-East Ghat section. The grass, known for its deep and dense root system, is expected to bind soil, reduce surface runoff and help prevent shallow slope failures.

The pilot covers 1,050 sqm near the Khandala-Monkey Hill section and 4,250 sqm between Thakurwadi Cabin and Palasdhari. Railway officials hope the nature-based intervention will complement conventional engineering measures and reduce monsoon-related risks to train operations.

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