Mumbai: Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit conferred with Special Lifetime Achievement Award

Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit was conferred with the prestigious `Special Lifetime Achievement Award' at an event held at Andheri East, Mumbai on Friday. The award was presented to him by the Indian Institution of Bridge Engineers (IIBE) for his tireless efforts in the field of infrastructure development in the country.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Dixit thanked IIBE for the award. “This honour and award goes to my team which has time and again stood by me and worked hard for the progress of the project. There is no winner in a losing team and no loser in a winning team,’’ he added and reiterated the importance of team work among the Maha Metro team.

Speaking further, he said, “Technology has changed a lot in the last century. With change in the technology and new technics arriving, it is imperative that we train and guide our next generation and make it ready for these changes. This is essential because quality must be maintained at all levels,’’ he said.

Speaking about his stint with Indian Railways, he spoke about the majestic building of Victorian Terminus (VT). The building was constructed in 1888 by the then British rulers, despite the absence of technology and machinery, which we normally get to see today. Such level of perfection should be achieved and should be taken up as a challenge, he said.

Dr Dixit paid his tributes to Late Dr M C Bhide, who had established IIBE in 1889 with the aim to promote bridge engineering in the country. “I have worked with him in the Indian Railways and remember him as one of the remarkable person,’’ he said. He also lauded IIBE and said that the institution has been doing a good work.

Vinay Gupta, President, IIBE spoke about the achievements of Maha Metro under the leadership of Dr Dixit. He referred to the Asian Book of Records and Indian Book of Records credited to Maha Metro Nagpur, for which Dr Dixit and Maha Metro were recently honoured by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Dr Dixit was selected for the ‘Special Lifetime Achievement Award’ for the quality and speed of work while executing the Nagpur and Pune Metro Projects. Dr Dixit was also presented with `Bhamashah Award’ by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) last month.

Former secretary to the Government of Maharashtra, S R Tambe was also presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony on Friday.

