Mumbai: Maha CS asks dist admn to step up corona control measures, vaccination amid rising corona cases

A day after the Centre expressed concern over rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra especially due to drop in testing, tracking and tracing, state Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte on Friday held a district-wise review and asked the administration to step up implementation of containment zone norms, COVID-19 protocol and increase tests.

He also directed not to take excessive action against those violating the rules but show restraint.

Kunte’s move comes on a day when new COVID-19 cases crossed 15,000 at 15,817 for the first time since the surge in virus infection from February 1. There are at present a record 1,10,485 active cases with the fatality rate of 2.31 per cent. According to the Centre, eight out of 10 districts with high COVID-19 cases are in Maharashtra. The Covid inappropriate behaviour and gathering had also led to spurt in cases in the state.

Kunte’s message to the district administration was amid high positivity rate of corona patients, the district administration should increase the number of tests while effectively implementing corona restrictions. Implement the containment zone measures. The chief secretary asked the district administration to take immediate action and take measures already laid down for the containment zones.

In urban areas, the municipal corporation and the police administration should work in coordination and appeal to the citizens to abide by the corona rules. He reiterated that the administration should take strict action against violators of COVID-19 norms but not to be excessive.

He asked the administration to take a daily review of the home quarantine patients and follow up their treatment.

Kunte wanted the administration to implement ‘Mi Jababdar’ (I am responsible) campaign and take punitive action against those moving without face masks. He emphasised the need to take every possible measure to break the virus chain.

Furthermore, Kunte asked the district administration to increase vaccination especially where the positivity rate is high. The vaccination drive should be conducted at the primary health centres. He also asked the Chief executive officer of the Zilla Parishad to make regular visits and review the vaccination and submit a report.