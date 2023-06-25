Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express Set To Commence Services From June 28; Check Timings & Halts Here

Vande Bharat Express | PTI

The Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express is all set to commence its regular services from June 28th, offering fast and convenient rail connectivity between the popular tourist destination of Goa and India's financial capital, Mumbai. The train will run tri-weekly during the monsoon season, from June 28th, and transition to six days a week, excluding Fridays, starting from November 1st. It will be eight coach train.

The inaugural run of the Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will depart from Goa on June 27th. The regular service will start on June 28th. Regular services of this train will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 5:25 am on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during mansoon. The train is scheduled to reach Madgaon at 3:30 pm the same day. In the return direction, train number 22230 will depart from Madgaon at 12:20 noon on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, arriving at CSMT Mumbai at 10:25 pm.

Train To Run 6 Days A Week From November 1

After Monsoon i.e. from 1st November Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will run 6 days a week except Friday.

Train number 22229 will leave CSMT Mumbai at 05.25 am on and will reach Madgaon at 1.10 pm. In the return direction train number 22230 will leave Madgaon at 2.40 pm and will reach CSMT Mumbai at 10.25 pm.

Details On Halts

The train will make stops at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, and Thivim. However, the journey duration is expected to be approximately ten hours during monsoon. From November 1st to June 9th, the non-monsoon period, the train will cover the 586-kilometer distance in just 7 hours and 15 minutes.

Regular bookings for the Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will open on June 26th, enabling travellers to secure their seats on this modern, semi-high-speed train that promises a delightful journey through the scenic landscapes of Goa and Maharashtra.

PM Modi to Virtually Flag Off 5 Vande Bharat Express

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark the occasion by flagging off five Vande Bharat Express trains for different cities, including the Goa (Madgaon)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express via video link, from the Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal. While being physically present in Bhopal, he will flag off the Vande Bharat trains for Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal)-Indore, Bhopal-Jabalpur. Apart from that he will also flag off Ranchi-Patna, Dharwad-Bengaluru and Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat express via video link." said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

"This milestone development aims to strengthen the nation's infrastructure and enhance rail connectivity. The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express will significantly benefit tourists, as it provides a high-speed link between Goa's breathtaking beaches, the scenic Sahyadri Ghat mountain range, and the captivating natural beauty of Maharashtra. The faster, safer, and more convenient travel options will not only boost tourism but also create new employment and business opportunities in the hospitality sector," he said.

CR Officials Share Rejoice On Launch of Vande Bharat Express

An official from Central Railway expressed optimism, stating, "This train will set a new milestone in nation-building through infrastructure development. The launch of the Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will enhance rail connectivity between Goa and Maharashtra, known globally for their natural beauty, biodiversity, and cultural uniqueness. With fast rail connectivity, tourists can now enjoy the picturesque landscapes of the Sahyadri Ghat and the majestic mountains, creating unforgettable memories."

"Passengers travelling between Madgaon and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, a distance of approximately 586 kilometers, currently endure a journey time of around 11-12 hours. However, the Vande Bharat Express is expected to reduce travel time to just 10 hours during mansoon and less than 8 hours during non mansson period" he said.

Features of Vande Bharat Express Train

• Vande Bharat Express is a self-propelled semi-high speed train set. This train has been completely indigenously manufactured under the "Make in India" initiative.

• This Vande Bharat Express train will have 8 chair car coaches with stainless steel car body and comfortable seating.

• The bogies are provided with fully suspended traction motors for aspeed capability of 160 KMPH.

• Vande Bharat Express has two driver cab coaches at both ends, which ensures faster turn-around time at destinations and saves time.

• The train will have on-board Wi-Fi infotainment, GPS-based passenger information system, sleek interiors, bio-vacuum toilets with touch-free features, diffused LED lighting, charging points under each seat, individual touch-based reading lights and concealed roller blinds. There are better passenger facilities.

• Each coach is fitted with a 32 inch screen to provide information and entertainment to the passengers.

• Mini Pantry facility is available in each coach for availability of hot food, hot and cold beverages to the passengers. This travel friendly pantry is fully insulated which reduces the heat and noise level of the pantry.

• Air-conditioning system with improved heat ventilation and ultra violet lamp to supply germ free air and intelligent air-conditioning system adjusts cooling according to climatic conditions/number of passengers.

• Comfortable reclining seats have been provided in all classes, while executive coaches have the additional facility of 180 degree swivel seats.

• This train is equipped with "Kavach" technology which is an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System.

• It is also fitted with emergency alarm button and emergency talk back unit, so that passengers can talk to the crew in case of emergency. CCTVs have been installed in all coaches for safe travel.

• The gangway connecting the coaches of Vande Bharat Express to each other has been completely sealed with sensors. Doors are interlocked for dust free environment.

• To enhance the green footprint of Indian Railways, the train has been designed in such a way that power cars have been removed and with advanced regenerative braking system, it also saves about 30% power.

• It can accelerate from 0 to 100 KMPH in just 52 seconds and reach a top speed of 160 KMPH in 129 seconds.

• Vande Bharat 2.0 is more advanced and equipped with better facilities. The weight of this upgraded Vande Bharat Express will be 392 tonnes.

• Seat numbers in Braille on the handrails of disabled-friendly seats.

Benefits of Vande Bharat Express

The introduction of the train will boost tourism in the surrounding areas and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel. Tourist places can be visited in minimum time. Travel time will also be saved.