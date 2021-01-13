Mumbai-Madgaon special trains to run till March 31: Check out full schedule here

Here's the full schedule of the trains between Mumbai and Madgaon:

1) 01111/01112 CSMT-Madgaon Daily Special

01111 Festival special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 23.05 hrs daily from 16.1.2021 to 31.3.2021 and arrive Madgaon at 10.45 hrs next day.

01112 festival special will leave Madgaon at 18.00 hrs daily from 15.1.2021 to 31.3.2021 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 5.50 hrs next day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Pernem, Thivim, and Karmali

2) 01113/01114 CSMT-Madgaon Daily Festival Special

01113 Festival special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 07.10 hrs daily from 16.1.2021 to 1.4.2021 and arrive Madgaon at 19.00 hrs same day.

01114 Festival special will leave Madgaon at 09.15 hrs daily from 16.1.2021 to 31.3.2021 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 21.40 hrs same day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Pernem, Thivim, and Karmali