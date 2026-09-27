Mumbai MACT Awards ₹2.46 Crore To Family Of Man Who Died After 2018 Vikhroli Road Accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded compensation to the family of Sachin Revankar following his death from accident-related injuries | Representational Image

Mumbai, September 26, 2026: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Mumbai, has directed National Insurance Company Ltd to pay Rs 2.46 crore, along with 7.5% annual interest, to the family of a 39-year-old man who died in 2019 from injuries sustained in a road accident in Vikhroli in January 2018.

The order was passed by Member A. A. Ghaniwale on September 23, 2026, in a claim filed by the deceased’s widow, Harshala Revankar, their minor son and his mother.

Accident And Treatment

According to the claim, Sachin Narayan Revankar was travelling as a pillion rider on a motorcycle on January 19, 2018, when a car allegedly being driven rashly and negligently hit the motorcycle on the Eastern Express Highway near Vikhroli.

Revankar suffered severe head injuries and underwent treatment at Fortis Hospital and H.J. Doshi Hindu Sabha Hospital. He remained bedridden and died on July 12, 2019, while undergoing treatment.

At the time of the accident, Revankar was working as a Zonal Business Manager with La Renon Healthcare Pvt Ltd and was earning Rs 1.35 lakh per month.

The tribunal accepted salary records produced by his employer and held that he had resigned from his job because of the injuries and had not recovered sufficiently to resume employment.

Insurer’s Objections Rejected

The insurer disputed liability, arguing that the accident was caused by the motorcycle rider and that the driver of the offending car did not possess a valid licence.

The tribunal rejected both objections. It noted that the police had filed a charge-sheet against the car driver and that the insurer had failed to produce evidence establishing that the driver did not possess a valid licence.

“The counsel for insurer argued that the deceased was resigned from service, therefore, notional income is required to be considered. I declined to accept her submission because I have already held that, the death of deceased is direct result of the said accident, the deceased was bed ridden after the accident till his death. At the time of accident the deceased was earning and getting a salary. It appears that, for getting the benefit of post resignation, he might have resigned from his service. It was not happened that, the deceased was recovered and joined another company. It reveals from the evidence that, because of the ailment, he resigned from his job. Therefore, the applicants have suffered loss of income of monthly salary of deceased. Consequently, they are entitled for compensation on the basis of the salary of deceased,” the order copy reads.

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Compensation Distribution

As per the final order, 50% of the compensation will go to the widow, 10% to the deceased’s mother and 40% to the minor son. The son’s share has been directed to be deposited in a nationalised bank until he attains majority.

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