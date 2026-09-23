Mumbai MACT Awards ₹4.54 Lakh To BMC Worker Injured In 2017 Accident, Directs Tata AIG To Pay First And Recover From Owner

The Mumbai tribunal directed Tata AIG to compensate a BMC worker injured in a 2017 road accident despite a driving licence violation | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 23, 2026: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Mumbai, has directed Tata AIG General Insurance Company Ltd to pay Rs 4.54 lakh in compensation to a 52-year-old BMC worker who suffered multiple fractures after being knocked down by a car while she was supervising municipal work in December 2017.

The tribunal, however, rejected her claim of 56% permanent functional disability affecting her earning capacity, observing that she had resumed her duties as a Mukadam after about a year and continued working in the same post until her scheduled retirement in December 2021.

Accident During Municipal Work

The accident occurred on December 29, 2017, when Kanta Ramesh Solanki was standing near Forges Road, opposite Anand Nagar Building, while supervising her subordinates. The car allegedly came at high speed and knocked her down from behind. She suffered a left subtrochanteric femur fracture and a left bimalleolar fracture and was admitted to Bhatia Hospital for six days.

The tribunal held that the accident was caused by the negligent driving of the car. It noted that the claimant’s account of the accident remained substantially unchallenged and was corroborated by the FIR.

Insurer Cites Licence Breach

Meanwhile, the insurer established that the driver did not possess a valid and effective driving licence on the date of the accident. The licence relied upon by the insurer had been issued only on February 16, 2018, nearly two months after the accident. The tribunal therefore held that there was a breach of the insurance policy conditions.

Despite this breach, the tribunal directed the insurer to pay first and recover the amount from the vehicle owner, holding that the injured claimant should not suffer because of the contractual dispute between the insurer and the owner.

Disability Claim Not Accepted

The tribunal declined to accept the doctor’s assessment of 56% permanent disability as functional disability affecting the claimant’s earning capacity. It relied on her service records, noting that her salary increased after she resumed work and that she retired on the scheduled date of December 1, 2021.

The compensation includes Rs 2,24,777 towards medical and hospital expenses, Rs 1 lakh for pain and suffering, Rs 1 lakh for loss of amenities of life and Rs 30,000 towards special diet and conveyance, taking the total to Rs 4,54,777.

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The tribunal has also awarded interest at 7.5% per annum from the date of filing of the claim petition until realisation. Tata AIG has been directed to directly transfer the compensation into the claimant’s bank account within a month of receiving her bank details and thereafter recover the amount from the vehicle owner.

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