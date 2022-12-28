Mumbai: Lucknow-bound GoAir flights delayed by at least 2 hours due to poor visibility

GoAir flight | File Photo

Mumbai: Two Lucknow-bound flights of GoAir were delayed on Wednesday by at least two hours because of smog.

The airlines' flight number G8-396 was delayed by two hours and 20 minutes while the other flight G8-397 was delayed by three hours.

The India Meterological Department had earlier said that the city will be seeing smog in morning on Tuesday and Wednesday because of dip in mercury.

Flight delay in Delhi

Presently, as many as 100 flights were disrupted in Delhi as well as the city continues to reel under severe cold conditions with a thick layer of fog over it again on Wednesday.

"Due to bad weather (fog) for three days, over 100 flights are reported delayed from and to Delhi airport, some have also been diverted to the nearest airport," a Delhi airport official told ANI.

Even as the congestion at the airport in New Delhi was being tackled amid a busy year-end holiday season, the problems of air travellers increased once more with dense fog covering most parts of north India.

18 flights were delayed from Delhi at 12:00 hrs

According to Flight Information Display System (FIDS) at Delhi airport over 18 flights status are delayed till 12:00 Hrs which majorly operating in north India's airport from Delhi, however arrivals flights are showing on time.

Flight services were affected at West Bengal's Bagdogra airport for around six hours on Tuesday as dense fog reduced visibility. The disruption caused inconvenience to hundreds of passengers.On Tuesday, Vistara, SpiceJet, IndiGo expressed regret for the delay and diversion.

"Early morning Fog at Delhi has caused massive delays across the network. We're trying our best to minimize the inconvenience caused..," IndiGo said on Tuesday.