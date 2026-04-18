Mumbai: LTMA To Host Keralotsavam 2026 In Kandivali To Celebrate Malayalee Culture

Keralotsavam 2026 to showcase Kerala’s culture, cuisine and traditions in Kandivali | Facebook

Mumbai, April 18, 2026: The Lokhandwala Township Malayalee Association (LTMA) has announced Keralotsavam 2026, a cultural event aimed at promoting Malayalee heritage among residents of Lokhandwala Township in Kandivali East.

Event details and participation

The event will be held on Sunday, April 19, at Alica Hall, with free entry for all. Organisers said the initiative reflects LTMA’s continued commitment to cultural engagement alongside its charitable work.

Association’s legacy and social work

A non-profit organisation, LTMA has been active since 1993, organising annual Onam gatherings and undertaking social initiatives such as distributing meals, groceries and clothing to the needy, including orphanages.

Showcasing Kerala’s culture and cuisine

Keralotsavam 2026 will feature exhibitions and sales of authentic Kerala products, including handloom garments and traditional cuisine. The programme will also showcase Kerala’s traditional art forms, offering visitors an insight into the state’s rich cultural heritage.

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Organisers said the event aims to create a memorable experience blending entertainment with tradition, and expressed hope for strong public participation.

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