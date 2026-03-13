Mumbai LPG Crisis: BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Ensure Fuel Supply For Bakeries

BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar urges the state government to ensure LPG supply for bakeries amid pav and bread shortages in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, March 13: BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani seeking urgent intervention, requesting that bakery fuel supply be declared an essential commodity and that bakeries be temporarily allowed to use wood, coal and diesel-based ovens. This comes as Mumbai faces a growing shortage of pav and bread due to irregular LPG cylinder supplies.

Gas-based ovens dominate city bakeries

According to available data, of Mumbai’s roughly 800 bakeries, about 350 major bakeries now rely on gas-based ovens, supplying nearly 70% of the city’s pav and bread.

In letters to Fadnavis and Gagrani, Narwekar highlighted that irregular LPG cylinder supply is creating a shortage of pav and bread in the city. He added that many bakeries that switched to gas-based ovens following BMC’s directives are now facing severe operational difficulties, as most had dismantled their traditional wood-fired ovens after the transition.

Call for temporary use of alternative ovens

Narwekar pointed out that, “Given the current situation, bakeries may need to temporarily operate alternative systems, such as wood, coal or diesel-based ovens, by modifying existing equipment.”

He called for declaring fuel supply for bakeries as an essential commodity, ensuring priority LPG allocation, permitting temporary use of alternative ovens and invoking powers under the Disaster Management Act until LPG supply stabilizes.

Concerns over food supply and livelihoods

He emphasized that pav is a staple for millions of Mumbaikars, forming the base of affordable meals like vada pav, pav bhaji and other street foods.

“Any disruption in production would directly affect food availability and the livelihoods of thousands of vendors,” said Narwekar.

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Environmental rules behind the transition

According to the BMC’s Mumbai Air Pollution Mitigation Plan, emissions from bakeries and eateries contribute about 6% of the city’s air pollution. To address this, bakery owners were directed to switch to cleaner fuels like electricity or gas.

Since January, the BMC has issued stop-work notices to 102 bakeries across Mumbai for failing to comply with the eco-friendly fuel directive.

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