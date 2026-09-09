Mumbai-London Flight Diversion: Over 290 Air India Passengers, Including Children & Senior Citizens, Stranded In Zurich Amid Heathrow Chaos; VIDEO |

Mumbai: Passengers aboard Air India flight AI131 from Mumbai to London have reportedly been stranded at Zurich Airport in Switzerland after the flight was diverted due to a technical snag in the UK’s air traffic control system.

A video shared by news agency ANI on X shows passengers affected by the disruption, with some appearing tense as the delay continues. The visuals show several passengers waiting in long queues with their relatives and luggage.

#WATCH | Passengers of Mumbai-London Air India flight AI131 stranded at Zurich airport after the flight was diverted due to a technical snag in the UK's air traffic control system. A technical issue in Britain's air traffic control system has resulted in widespread disruption in… pic.twitter.com/Eu76ax9gch — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2026

Children and senior citizens are also seen among those stranded at the airport. Amid growing frustration, several passengers can be seen crowding around a counter and seeking information about their onward journey. However, it remains unclear whether the affected passengers have been provided with food or refreshments while the affected passengers are waiting for further notices regarding their journey.

Nearly 290 passengers affected

According to reports, the flight was carrying nearly 290 passengers from Mumbai to London when it was diverted to Zurich amid an air traffic control disruption affecting London Heathrow Airport.

Reports further stated that passengers were initially instructed to remain onboard the aircraft as the disruption at Heathrow was expected to be resolved soon. However, as the situation continued, the flight was cancelled and passengers were asked to deboard at Zurich Airport.

Over 1,000 UK flights cancelled

Flight-tracking service Flightradar reported that more than 1,000 flights were cancelled across UK airports, according to ANI.

In a post on X on Tuesday evening, Flightradar said, “Inbound flights to London airports + Manchester + Birmingham looking very different tonight compared to last Tuesday. More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled at UK airports following a technical failure at a NATS ATC facility earlier today.”

Subsequently, the airport said in another post on X that arrivals had been suspended for the remainder of the day “to ensure the safety of our passengers and colleagues”.

“We apologise to those affected and are supporting our local NATS team and airline partners as they work through the resulting disruption,” the post added.

Following yesterday's NATS technical issue, flights are operating today, but some disruption may continue as airlines reposition aircraft and crew.

Please check your flight status with your airline before travelling to the airport and only travel if your flight is confirmed to be… pic.twitter.com/DZ2g7GQYkL — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) September 9, 2026

Flights resume amid disruption

Meanwhile, air traffic control provider NATS said it was assisting airlines and airports in recovering from the disruption.

In its latest update on X, the services confirmed that flights were operating on Wednesday, although some disruption could continue. It advised passengers to travel to the airport only if their flight had been confirmed as operating.