 Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Leader Ashish Shelar Meets Collector & Election Officers To Discuss Model Code Of Conduct
According to BJP, no notification of Lok Sabha elections has been issued in Mumbai region so there is no point in putting restrictions on BJP office.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 09:29 PM IST
article-image
Ashish Shelar | PTI

After repeated harassment from election officers to BJP office bearers, BJP Mumbai president Ashish Shelar met Collector and election officers to discuss different aspects of model code of conduct. 

BMC Putting Restrictions On BJP Party Office

According to BJP leaders, some government officials and BMC officers are putting restrictions on BJP party office at Nariman point citing implementation model code of conduct.

Concerns Over Alleged Bias In Election Preparations In Mumbai

Chief election officers of India on March 16 declared Lok Sabha elections in India. Model code of conduct has immediately implemented in the country. But Voting in Mumbai is on May 20 for that notification will be issued on April 26. Despite that some officers are forcing to hide names of BJP leaders and removal of BJP party flags from BJP office premises. Therefore, a delegation led by Shelar visited collector office where Deputy collector has assured to look into the matter. 

