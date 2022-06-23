Mumbai logs more than 2000 COVID cases, 1 death reported; recovery rate at 96%

Mumbai continued to report a spike in COVID-19 cases with more than 2,000 fresh infections on Thursday, June 23. The city today recorded a total of 2,479 cases, taking the total case count to 11,01,862 with 19,589 fatalities till now.
However, the recovery rate is at 97 percent and 96 percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)