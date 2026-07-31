Mumbai Logs Highest July Property Registrations In 14 Years; Stamp Duty Revenue Crosses ₹1,200 Crore

Mumbai recorded its highest July property registrations in over 14 years, with stamp duty collections crossing ₹1,200 crore | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 31, 2026: Mumbai's property market continued its strong momentum in July, with the city recording its highest number of property registrations for the month in over 14 years, according to data analysed by Knight Frank India.

Based on data from the Maharashtra Department of Registration and Stamps, the city, under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits, is estimated to register 13,617 properties in July 2026, marking an 8.3 per cent year-on-year increase from 12,579 registrations in July 2025. It is also the highest number of registrations recorded in the month of July since at least 2013.

Stamp Duty Collections Rise

The surge in registrations translated into higher revenue for the state government, with stamp duty collections projected at Rs 1,223 crore, an increase of 8.9 per cent year on year over the Rs 1,123 crore collected in July last year. Compared with June 2026, registrations rose by about 2 per cent, while stamp duty collections increased by 13 per cent.

The latest figures indicate that demand in Mumbai's residential market has remained resilient despite a high base and rising property values.

Data released by Knight Frank India show that July 2026 outperformed all previous Julys over the past 14 years. Property registrations have more than doubled from 5,139 units in July 2013 to 13,617 units in July 2026, while stamp duty revenue has increased from Rs 287 crore to Rs 1,223 crore during the same period.

Industry Sees Sustained Demand

Commenting on the trend, Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said: "While transaction volumes remained broadly stable both year on year and sequentially, revenue recorded a marked increase, underscoring sustained demand for higher-value homes. Even as buyers become more discerning, demand for quality residential developments remains healthy, supported by the city's strong economic fundamentals, infrastructure-led growth and long-term investment appeal."

The July performance follows a robust first half of the year for Mumbai's real estate market. The city recorded 15,983 property registrations in March, the highest monthly figure so far in 2026, followed by 14,285 in April, 12,403 in May, 13,413 in June, and 13,617 in July, indicating sustained demand in the residential segment.

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Industry experts attribute the continued growth to infrastructure-led development across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, steady end-user demand, and buyers' preference for premium residential projects, which has also contributed to higher stamp duty collections.

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