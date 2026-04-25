Mumbai Locals: Western Railway Eyes Licensed Hawkers After CR Move; Commuters Flag Safety, Overcrowding Concerns

Western Railway plans hawker entry in locals as commuters warn of rising safety and overcrowding risks | Wikipedia

Mumbai, April 24: After Central Railway (CR) cleared the entry of licensed hawkers in suburban trains, Western Railway (WR) is now planning a similar move to boost non-fare revenue.

A senior WR official confirmed that the proposal is under consideration, but commuter groups have strongly opposed it, citing serious safety and overcrowding concerns across Mumbai’s lifeline network.

CR model and contract details

CR has already awarded a contract to allow licensed hawkers between CSMT and Kalyan for a three-year period from December 22, 2025, to December 21, 2028.

The contract, auctioned on September 23, 2025, is valued at over Rs 1.32 crore, with an annual licence fee of Rs 44.01 lakh and a per-person charge of Rs 120 per day. Hawkers will be permitted to sell consumable and non-consumable items across all classes.

Unions raise safety concerns

The move has triggered sharp reactions from passenger unions. Vandana Sonawane, representing a commuter body, said safety must take priority over revenue.

“Railways should understand passenger safety first. Whether peak or non-peak, this will increase risk. We oppose this. Increase local trains, start 15-coach services faster, complete pending projects. Passengers are hanging from doors and dying every day. Why are MPs silent?” she said.

Mixed reactions from commuters

Daily commuters also expressed mixed views. Pramod Shinde said hawkers have always existed informally. “Railways may be trying to formalise it and earn revenue since removing them fully is difficult,” he said.

However, Amit Purohit warned that the decision could worsen peak-hour chaos. “They will push and move through crowded compartments. It will make trains more congested, unhygienic and difficult to travel,” he said.

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Concerns over already strained network

The development is significant as Mumbai’s suburban network already operates beyond capacity, especially during peak hours. While Railways see this as a revenue opportunity and a way to regulate informal hawking, commuters fear it could further strain an already overloaded system, raising questions about safety, planning and priorities.

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