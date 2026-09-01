Mumbai Local Women's Safety: Female Passenger Alleges She Travelled Alone In Ladies Coach Till Kalyan Post-Midnight; VIDEO |

Mumbai: A woman commuter has raised concerns over the safety of women travelling alone on Mumbai’s suburban railway network after she allegedly found herself travelling in an empty ladies coach till Kalyan after midnight, with no visible police or security personnel present.

The woman shared her experience in a detailed Instagram post uploaded by the page together_under_one_roof, claiming that she was travelling between around 11.30 pm and 12.30 am when she noticed the absence of security personnel in the ladies compartment. She alleged that when she approached police for assistance, she was advised to shift to the gents compartment.

In the video, the woman can be seen speaking to home guard personnel at a station and expressing concern over the fact that the ladies coach was almost empty. She said pointing at another woman recording her that it was around 12.03 am and that she had originally planned to get down at Dombivli but decided to accompany her till Thakurli as the train was headed to Kalyan.

“This is happening for the fifth or sixth time. There is not a single security here in this ladies coach. If someone suddenly boards from here, what will I do?” she can be heard saying in the video. She also pointed towards the empty ladies compartment and said there were passengers in the gents coach.

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Woman Claims Police Personnel Get Down At Thakurli

According to the commuter, the situation becomes more concerning on Kalyan-bound trains because she alleged that security personnel sometimes get down at Thakurli instead of accompanying the train till Kalyan.

She claimed that she had observed this on several late-night Kalyan-bound services and questioned who would be responsible if an unidentified person entered the ladies coach between Thakurli and Kalyan.

The woman later spoke to the motorman, explaining that she was travelling alone and did not feel safe without security personnel in the coach. She said the motorman intervened and coordinated with officials to arrange assistance.

By around 12.30 am, she reached Kalyan station. She said female constables were present at Thakurli and that a constable was later arranged to accompany her following coordination by the train driver.

'Please Keep Travel Safe For Women'

In the video, the commuter said she had made the recording out of frustration after allegedly facing similar situations multiple times. She clarified that she was not accusing all security personnel of neglecting their duties, saying some constables do accompany trains till Kalyan. However, she urged authorities to take action against those allegedly failing to remain on duty.

She also questioned the practice of allegedly asking women travelling alone to shift to the gents compartment instead of providing security in the ladies coach. “We consider Mumbai local a safe travel instrument where women genuinely travel safely,” she said, appealing to authorities to ensure that late-night journeys remain safe for women.

The social media post tagged Mumbai Police, Central Railway, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and other authorities, seeking clarification on security arrangements for women travelling alone at night.

The claims made in the viral video could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate official response from the concerned authorities regarding the specific allegations.