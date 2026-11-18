Mumbai Local: Virar Commuter Uses ChatGPT To Create 'Fake' AC Train Pass, Caught By Ticket Checkers | File pic

Mumbai: A Virar commuter allegedly used ChatGPT to turn a regular first-class local train pass into a six-month AC local pass and travelled using the forged document for over a month before ticket checkers exposed the fraud. The passenger was caught on a Churchgate-bound train last week and booked for allegedly cheating Western Railway (WR) using a fabricated digital pass.

According to WR officials, Aman Omprakash Yadav had originally purchased a first-class pass for travel between Virar and Borivali, valid for one month. He allegedly used ChatGPT to alter the travel class, validity period and fare details, making the document appear to be a six-month pass for AC local services.

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How Did The TCs Find Out?

The fraud came to light when ticket checkers (TCs) asked Yadav to produce his ticket while the train was travelling between Vasai Road and Naigaon, as reported by Hindustan Times. He readily displayed a digital document on his mobile phone.

However, the TCs grew suspicious because the RailOne app, used by commuters to book and display digital tickets, generally does not function smoothly when mobile network connectivity is weak. Yadav's document appeared as a screenshot rather than a live ticket on the application.

The TCs then noticed the discrepancy and decided to verify the ticket's authenticity. The complaint filed by one of the TCs stated that Yadav showed them a digital document resembling a pass for travel between Virar and Borivali, valid from October 3, 2026, to March 2, 2027. Since he could not produce the same ticket on the RailOne app, he was asked to get down at Vasai station and was taken to the ticket-checking office for further verification.

Backend Verification Exposes Forgery

When the TC entered the ticket number displayed on the document into the railway's handheld terminal, the system revealed that the original pass was for first-class travel between Virar and Borivali, valid only from October 3 to November 2.

Yadav initially claimed that a friend had purchased the ticket for him through the RailOne app. However, during questioning, he allegedly admitted to modifying the class of travel, validity and fare details using ChatGPT.

The Railway Protection Force was later called in. Yadav was detained along with the screenshot stored on his mobile phone and taken to Vasai railway police station. A complaint was later lodged against him for allegedly cheating Western Railway using a forged travel pass.

Following the incident, ticket checkers have been instructed to cross-verify numbers displayed on digital tickets through backend verification systems to establish their authenticity. Railway officials are also preparing training modules to help TCs identify fabricated digital tickets and prevent similar instances of fraud.

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