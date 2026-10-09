Mumbai: Fake Railway ID Card Exposed During Ticket Checking At CSMT; Passenger Handed Over To GRP |

Mumbai: A passenger was allegedly caught using a self-made fake railway identity card to travel without paying the applicable fare during routine ticket checking at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai on Thursday, October 8. According to Central Railway, the passenger, identified as Shreyas Raorane, allegedly admitted to preparing the identity card himself after ticket-checking staff questioned its authenticity.

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In a post on X, the official account of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mumbai Division, Central Railway, said Prasad Karalkar, a Travelling Ticket Inspector (TTI) working under the Divisional Chief Ticket Inspector (DCTI), CSMT, detected the suspected misuse while part of the AC ticket-checking team.

Passenger Claimed To Be Railway Engineer

According to the railway authorities, Raorane claimed to be a junior engineer working in the Engineering Office at CSMT and produced a railway identity card during the check. The card appeared suspicious to the ticket-checking staff, prompting further questioning.

During the later enquiry, the passenger reportedly admitted to preparing the identity card himself to avoid paying the applicable fare. He was later handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) at CSMT for further necessary action as per law.

The DRM’s post praised Karalkar and the ticket-checking team for their alertness and vigilance in detecting the suspected misuse of a railway identity card. The post also featured a photograph of the individual along with railway staff.

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Central Railway Recovers ₹159.34 Crore In 6 Months

Meanwhile, Central Railway reported recovering Rs 159.34 crore in penalties from 20.47 lakh cases of ticketless travel between April and September 2026. The railway administration said such ticket-checking drives help curb fare evasion and safeguard railway revenue, while encouraging passengers to travel with valid tickets and follow railway rules.

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