Mumbai: Local trains to run faster as Railways remove permanent speed restrictions

Trains on Western Railway will run faster. The WR authorities have carried out upgradation works at 9 locations that has led to removal of technical constraints and speed restrictions on the 60 kms long Churchgate-Virar suburban corridor. Some of these locations include Khar, Bandra, Marine Lines, Bhayander etc. that will allow trains to run much faster thus saving commute time for passengers.

According to WR officials the upgrades in rail lines, removal of permanent speed restrictions and easing of other constraints will lead to saving of around 7 minutes per train. “We have made rough calculations on probable time savings at three to four locations. For instance at Marine Lines and Mahim trains will now run faster thus leading to savings of 2 minutes per train, on Bandra-Khar section and Bhayander there will be savings of 1.25 minutes per train,” stated a WR official on condition of anonymity.

In fact they have also made rough calculations on the total savings of all the 1373 services operated by Western Railway through the day. As per the estimates made, on stretches where each train saves 2 minutes; it is expected to save 560 minutes per day. Likewise at stations and routes where a train saves 1.25 minutes; it will help WR save 307 minutes in a day by all train services.

“Due to the successful removal of the operational constraints and bottlenecks, the punctuality of trains has increased to 99.3% in 2021–22 from 95% in 2019–20,” said Sumit Thakur, Chief PRO, Western Railway.

The Permanent Speed Restriction at Marine Lines of 20 kmph has been removed which is helping in saving 2 mins/train. Similarly, the removal of PSR of 60 kmph on the Bandra–Khar section has helped in saving 1.25 mins/train. The engineers on WR have converted the 3-line crossover at Santacruz to 2-line that in turn has enabled in increasing the train speeds from 15 kmph to 30 kmph.

Alok Kansal, General Manager of Western Railway has been pushing for emphasis on eliminating the operational constraints in a targeted manner. The speed at crossover 145/146 at Dadar has been improved thus allowing trains to run at 30 kmph from 15 kmph from platform 6. At Mumbai Central, the shunting time of locomotives and coaches has been reduced by 30 minutes, due to technical improvement there. The commissioning of 3 stabling lines at Mahim has enabled them to park three 12-car EMU rakes.

Apart from this, they have also relaxed speed restrictions, thus allowing them to run trains at 50 kmph from the earlier 35 kmph on the Harbour line. This shall improve punctuality of each train by 2 minutes. Similarly, the speed of trains passing crossover 101/102 at Bhayander has been increased to 30 kmph from 15 kmph, resulting in savings of 1.25 mins/train.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 09:22 PM IST