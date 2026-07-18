Mumbai Local Trains: Central Railway To Add 25% Capacity On 10 Services From July 20 | AI

Mumbai: In a move aimed at reducing overcrowding on Mumbai's suburban network, Central Railway will increase passenger capacity by 25% on 10 Main Line local train services from July 20 by converting existing 12-car trains into 15-car rakes. The upgrade is expected to benefit thousands of daily commuters travelling between CSMT and Ambarnath, Badlapur and Karjat, where demand for longer trains has remained high for years.

Five Up, Five Down Services Upgraded

The railway has upgraded five Down services from CSMT and five Up services towards CSMT without changing the overall suburban timetable. Each train will now have three additional coaches, allowing it to carry significantly more passengers. Two of the upgraded services — the 11.08 pm CSMT–Ambarnath local and the 11.03 am Ambarnath–CSMT local — have also been converted from slow to fast services, offering quicker travel.

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With this expansion, the total number of 15-car suburban services on the Central Railway network will increase from 22 to 32, while the overall number of suburban services will remain unchanged at 1,820. Central Railway said the move is in response to a long-standing demand from commuters and added that 15-car services on the North-East line will also be introduced in the near future.

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