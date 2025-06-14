 Mumbai Local Train Update: WR Announces Sunday Jumbo Block, Santacruz-Goregaon Slow Lines Shut For 5 Hours
Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 01:27 AM IST
WR Announces Sunday Jumbo Block, Santacruz-Goregaon Slow Lines Shut For 5 Hours | File Photo

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP and Down slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon Station from 10:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs on Sunday, i.e. 15thJune, 2025.  

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief public relations officer of WR, during the block period, all Slow line trains will be run on fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon station. Hence these trains will not halt at Vile Parle due to inadequate length of platform and also will not halt at Ram Mandir due to unavailability of platforms on fast lines. However services will be available at Vile - Parle and Ram Mandir on the harbour line.

