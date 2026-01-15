 Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway To Cancel 240 Trains On January 17–18 Due To Kandivali–Borivali 6th Line Work
Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway To Cancel 240 Trains On January 17–18 Due To Kandivali–Borivali 6th Line Work

Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway To Cancel 240 Trains On January 17–18 Due To Kandivali–Borivali 6th Line Work

Western Railway will cancel 240 suburban local trains on January 17 and 18 due to a major block in the Borivali–Malad section for the 6th line construction. A total of 120 services will be cancelled each day as part of a 30-day infrastructure programme. Commuters have been advised to check schedules and plan journeys in advance.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway To Cancel 240 Trains On January 17–18 Due To Kandivali–Borivali 6th Line Work | Representational Image

As part of the ongoing construction of the 6th railway line between Kandivali and Borivali, Western Railway will cancel 240 suburban local trains over two days, affecting commuters on January 17 and 18, 2026.

According to railway officials, 120 suburban services will be cancelled on Friday, January 17, and another 120 on Saturday, January 18, due to a major block being undertaken in the Borivali–Malad section. The block is part of a 30-day infrastructure programme linked to the 6th line project, which commenced on the night of December 20/21, 2025, and will conclude on January 18, 2026.

As per Western Railway, a major block will be imposed during the nights of January 16/17 and January 17/18. The block will be in effect from 11:15 pm to 3:15 am on the UP fast line and from 1:00 am to 4:30 am on the DOWN fast line between Borivali and Malad.

Railway authorities stated that due to the block, suspension of the 5th line, and the imposition of speed restrictions, several suburban services will remain cancelled during this period. However, efforts are being made to minimise inconvenience to passengers.

"Detailed information regarding affected services is available with the concerned Station Masters. Commuters have been advised to check train schedules in advance and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience" said an official.

