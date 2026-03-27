Mumbai Local Train Update: Technical Glitch At Borivali Disrupts WR Services; CR Commuters Report Delay Due To Cancellations | Representational Image

Mumbai: Morning rush hour in Mumbai was hit by disruptions on Friday, March 27, after a technical glitch at Borivali station delayed several suburban train services on the Western Railway line.

The delays, particularly on trains heading towards Churchgate, left office-goers and daily commuters stranded and frustrated. Services were reportedly running 10 to 20 minutes behind schedule, causing overcrowding at multiple stations during peak hours.

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Several commuters took to X to express their frustration. A passenger travelling from Bhayandar highlighted recurring delays, stating that the fast local (No. 90186) scheduled to depart at 7:40 am arrived late, reaching Bandra nearly an hour later. Others pointed out that delays of 10–15 minutes have become routine, even after infrastructure upgrades like the addition of the fifth and sixth railway lines.

Western Railway Responds To Reports Of Train Delay

Responding to complaints on social media platform X, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Mumbai Division acknowledged the issue. “Dear passenger, your train got delayed due to technical failure at Borivali station. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the official said.

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The ripple effect of the disruption was felt across the network, with overcrowding intensifying at key stations. Many passengers complained about missing multiple trains due to congestion and delays.

Central Railway Commuters Report Delay Due To Cancellations

Meanwhile, commuters on the Central Railway line also reported issues, including last-minute cancellations and severe overcrowding. One user sarcastically described the situation as a “perfect start to the day,” citing packed trains and difficulties boarding both AC and non-AC services amid rising temperatures.

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"What a great start to the day thanks to #CentralRailway. Train cancelled last minute. AC train = human stampede. Non-AC train = even worse. Had to leave 2 trains. And the #Mumbai heat just adding to the experience. 10/10 morning. Would totally recommend," wrote a user, Shefali, in a frustrating post this morning.

Railway authorities have not yet provided a detailed explanation of the technical fault or a timeline for full normalisation of services. However, efforts were reportedly underway to restore schedules and minimise inconvenience.

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