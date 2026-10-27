Mumbai Local Train Update: Mira Road Station FOB Staircase Closed For Upgradation Work

A signboard at the Mira Road railway station. | X (Twitter)

Mumbai: Commuters travelling through the Mira Road railway station have been advised by the Western Railway to take note of the immediate closure of the southern staircase of the second northern foot overbridge (FOB) at Platforms 2 and 3.

The closure has been implemented as part of ongoing station improvement work being undertaken by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) to upgrade passenger facilities.

Mira Road FOB Staircase Closed

MRVC is executing Station Improvement work at Mira Road station. In connection with this, MRVC will be dismantling the South staircase of the 2nd North Foot Over Bridge at Platform 2&3. The staircase will be closed for commuters with immediate effect. 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁: WR https://t.co/yqOSA0z0Tm — m-Indicator (@m_indicator_app) October 27, 2026

According to reports, the MRVC is carrying out infrastructure improvement work at Mira Road railway station to enhance passenger facilities. As part of the project, the southern staircase of the second northern foot overbridge, located at Platforms 2 and 3, will be dismantled.

The Western Railway has urged passengers to take note of the changes and plan their movement within Mira Road station accordingly.

Commuters using Platforms 2 and 3 are advised to allow additional time for movement within the station and follow the directions displayed at the premises.

Disruption in Central Railway Services

The announcement came a day after Central Railway's suburban services were severely disrupted on Monday after a fire broke out in a signalling relay room at Kanjurmarg railway station.

Nearly nine hours were required to restore normal train operations following the incident. Railway officials suspect that a power fluctuation and heat build-up may have contributed to the fire. However, the exact cause remains under investigation.

80 Trains Cancelled, Several Delayed

The fire affected signalling on all six railway lines between Bhandup and Vikhroli. It was among two separate technical failures that led to the cancellation of 80 suburban train services.

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