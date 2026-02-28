Mumbai Local Train Update: Mega, Jumbo Blocks Announced On Central, Harbour & Western Lines On March 1; Check Time & Route Here | Representational Image

Mumbai: Commuters on the suburban rail network are likely to face disruptions this Sunday as Central Railway and Western Railway have announced scheduled mega blocks on key corridors for maintenance works.

Jumbo Block On Western Railway

According to a tweet by Western Railways, a major five-hour block will be undertaken on Sunday, March 1, between Churchgate and Bandra railway stations from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm on the Up and Down local lines. During this period, all suburban local trains will operate on the through (fast) lines between Churchgate and Bandra.

🚨 MAJOR TRAFFIC & POWER BLOCK 🚨

Mumbai Suburban Section

🗓 Sunday, 1st March 2026

⏰ 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs (5 Hours)

A major block will be undertaken on the UP & DOWN Local Lines between

📍 Churchgate railway station and Bandra railway station



🚆 Train Operations During Block… — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) February 27, 2026

Due to this arrangement, some Up and Down suburban services will remain cancelled. In addition, certain Churchgate-bound trains will be short-terminated or reversed at Bandra or Dadar railway stations.

Western Railway has advised passengers to contact station managers at suburban stations and check the detailed list of affected trains before commencing their journey. Commuters have been urged to plan travel accordingly as delays and service changes are expected during the block hours.

Mega Block On Central Railways

According to a report by Maharashtra Times, on the Central Railway main line, a block will be undertaken between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vidyavihar on the Up and Down slow lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm. During this period, all local trains operating on the slow corridor will be diverted to the fast line, which may lead to bunching of services and delays.

Meanwhile, on the Harbour line, a block has been scheduled between Kurla and Vashi on both the Up and Down routes from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. As a result, local train services running between CSMT and Vashi-Belapur-Panvel will remain cancelled during the block window. Special local trains will operate between CSMT and Kurla, as well as between Panvel and Vashi. However, some services are likely to be cancelled and others may run behind schedule.

Railway authorities have expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and stated that such blocks are essential for infrastructure maintenance and ensuring the safety and reliability of Mumbai’s suburban network.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/