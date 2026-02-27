Nashik: ‘RailOne App’ Launched As Unified Platform For Rail Services; ‘UTS On Mobile’ To Be Discontinued From March 1 | Sourced

Nashik: With the objective of enhancing passenger convenience and bringing multiple digital services under one roof, Indian Railways has launched the comprehensive ‘RailOne App.' In this context, railway authorities have announced that the 'UTS on Mobile' app, currently used for booking unreserved tickets, will be discontinued from March 1, 2026.



Nearly all services related to rail travel are now being made available through a single app. The RailOne app offers facilities such as reserved and unreserved ticket booking, platform tickets, PNR status, live train tracking, journey planning, ticket cancellation and refunds, Rail Madad services, grievance registration, and onboard food booking.



As unreserved ticket booking has been fully integrated into the RailOne app, passengers will no longer need to use multiple apps. To encourage adoption, a 3% discount on unreserved ticket booking is being offered on a trial basis up to June 14, 2026.



Railway authorities have clarified that passengers currently using UTS on Mobile can seamlessly migrate to the RailOne app using their existing user ID, without the need for fresh registration. Additionally, for season tickets booked through the UTS app, a new ‘Transfer Ticket’ option has been introduced under the ‘View Ticket’ section, enabling easy transfer of season tickets.



With the Single Sign-On feature in the RailOne App, passengers can log in using their existing *RailConnect or UTS on Mobile credentials. The Railway e-wallet facility is also available, allowing passengers to avail themselves of the 3% discount on unreserved ticket purchases.



Railway authorities have appealed to passengers to download the RailOne app, migrate from UTS on mobile, and take full advantage of the integrated digital services now available on a single platform.