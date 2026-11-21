Mumbai Local Train | file pic

Mumbai: Mumbai's suburban railway network will operate under mega blocks on all three major corridors, Central, Western and Harbour lines, on Sunday. The blocks have been scheduled to carry out track maintenance, signalling work and maintenance of overhead equipment. Several local train services will be diverted, delayed or cancelled during the block period, potentially affecting the weekend travel plans of commuters.

Central Railway Block Details

On the Central Railway route, down fast and semi-fast suburban services departing from CSMT between 9.34 am and 2.17 pm will be diverted onto the down slow line between Thane and Kalyan. These trains will halt at all stations between the two destinations and are expected to reach their respective stations around 10 minutes behind schedule.

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Similarly, up fast and semi-fast services departing from Kalyan between 10.28 am and 2.58 pm will be diverted onto the up slow line between Kalyan and Thane. These trains will halt at their scheduled stations before being diverted back to the up fast line at Mulund.

Harbour Line Block Details

On the Harbour Line, a block will be imposed on the down corridor between CSMT and Chunabhatti/Bandra from 10.40 am to 4.40 pm. The corresponding up Harbour Line corridor between Chunabhatti/Bandra and CSMT will remain blocked from 10.10 am to 4.10 pm.

As a result, down Harbour Line services from CSMT towards Vashi, Belapur and Panvel departing between 10.10 am and 4.47 pm will remain cancelled. Services from CSMT towards Bandra and Goregaon scheduled between 10.06 am and 4.43 pm will also be cancelled.

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On the up route, services from Panvel, Belapur and Vashi towards CSMT between 9.12 am and 3.20 pm will remain cancelled. Similarly, trains from Goregaon and Bandra towards CSMT scheduled between 9.13 am and 5.13 pm will not operate during the block. To provide relief to passengers, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (platform number 8) at intervals of 20 minutes during the block period.

Meanwhile, Trans-Harbour services between Thane and Vashi/Nerul, in both directions, will operate as per their regular schedule. Port Line services between Nerul/Belapur and Uran will also run according to the timetable. Harbour Line passengers will be permitted to travel via the Main Line and Western Railway between 9 am and 6 pm during the block period.

Western Railway Block Details

Western Railway will undertake a five-hour jumbo block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday. The block will be imposed on both up and down slow lines from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm.

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During this period, all slow-line local trains operating between Churchgate and Mumbai Central will be diverted onto the fast lines. Several up and down suburban services will also remain cancelled. In addition, some local trains heading towards Churchgate will be short-terminated at Bandra or Dadar.

Commuters travelling across the city are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, as the combined blocks on all three corridors are likely to cause inconvenience and changes to regular suburban train operations.

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