Mumbai Local Train Update: Mega Block On Central, Harbour Lines On Sunday, Nov 1; Night Block On WR Between Borivali & Bhayandar - Check Details |

Mumbai: Mumbai commuters should brace for changes to suburban train services this weekend as Central Railway announced mega blocks on the CSMT–Vidyavihar and Thane–Vashi/Nerul sections on Sunday. Western Railway will also operate a late-night block between Borivali and Bhayandar on Saturday night, although no block is scheduled on its suburban network during the day on Sunday.

Details Of Mega Block

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On the Central Railway Main Line, a block will be undertaken between CSMT and Vidyavihar on both Up and Down slow corridors from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm. During this period, slow local trains will be diverted onto the fast lines. As a result, some services will remain cancelled, while others are likely to run behind schedule.

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On the Harbour Line, services between Thane and Vashi/Nerul will be affected from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm on Sunday. Both Up and Down local services operating between Thane and Vashi, Nerul and Panvel will remain cancelled during the block. However, services between CSMT and Goregaon/Panvel, along with Nerul–Kharkopar and Uran services, will operate as per their regular timetable.

Western Railway's Borivali–Bhayandar Night Block

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Western Railway will operate a block on both Up and Down fast lines between Borivali and Bhayandar from 11.30 pm on Saturday to 4.30 am on Sunday. During the block, fast local services will be diverted to the slow lines, resulting in cancellations and delays to some trains. No daytime block has been scheduled on the Western Railway suburban section on Sunday.

Night Blocks At Dombivli, Diva & Ghatkopar

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Apart from the scheduled mega blocks, Central Railway will undertake night blocks at Dombivli, Diva and Ghatkopar for pedestrian bridge-related work. New foot overbridge girders will be installed at Dombivli and Diva, while the structure of an old bridge will be dismantled at Ghatkopar. These blocks will affect late-night and early-morning suburban and long-distance train services.

At Dombivli, a block will be operated between Diva and Kalyan on the Up and Down fast lines, including the fifth and sixth lines, from 1.20 am to 4.20 am on Sunday. During this period, fast local trains will be diverted to the slow lines and are expected to run around 20 minutes late. The LTT–Gorakhpur and Shalimar–LTT Express trains will also be delayed.

At Diva, work on the fifth and sixth lines between Mumbra and Dativali will require a block from 1.10 am to 4.25 am on Sunday. The LTT–Madgaon Express (11099), scheduled to depart at 12.45 am, will instead leave at 4 am. The Mangaluru–CSMT Express (12134) will be detained at Nilje station and is expected to run around an hour late.

At Ghatkopar, a block will be undertaken on both Up and Down fast and slow lines from 1.15 am to 3.45 am on Sunday. Local train services are expected to face delays during this period. Commuters travelling late on Saturday night or early Sunday morning are advised to factor in the changes and check updated train schedules before beginning their journeys.

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