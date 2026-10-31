Mumbai Local Train Update: Cloth Entangled In OHE Wire At Sewri Disrupts Harbour Line Services; Commuters Walk On Tracks | Screengrab

Mumbai: Suburban train services on the Up Harbour line were briefly disrupted on Saturday morning after a piece of cloth was found hanging from an overhead equipment (OHE) wire at Sewri railway station, triggering delays and bunching of trains on the section.

The incident was reported at around 9.44 am on Platform 2. Railway staff rushed to the spot and removed the obstruction, which was cleared by 10.13 am. Train operations were later restored, although services on the affected stretch experienced delays.

Video Shows Commuters Walking On Tracks

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A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing a local train halted on the tracks while several commuters get down and walk along the railway line. A large number of passengers can be seen making their way towards the station as others remain inside the stationary train, apparently unaware of the situation. The disruption caused inconvenience to commuters during the busy morning hours, with passengers facing delays on the Harbour line.

Major Disruption On Central Line Earlier This Week

The incident comes days after a major disruption on Monday left thousands of commuters stranded across parts of the Central Railway network. Train operations were affected by two separate technical failures: a fire in the signalling relay room at Kanjurmarg station and an overhead equipment fault between Mulund and Thane.

80 Trains Cancelled, 3 Deaths Reported

The combined disruptions resulted in around 80 train cancellations and delays of 60 to 90 minutes on sections of the Main and Harbour lines. Several passengers were stranded inside stationary trains, while some reportedly got down and walked along the tracks to reach nearby stations.

The Monday disruption was also followed by reports of three people being found dead on railway tracks. Two bodies were recovered along the Ghatkopar–Vikhroli stretch and taken to Rajawadi Hospital, while another person was found on the tracks in Bhandup.

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