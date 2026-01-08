Mumbai Local Train Update: Fire In Muck Special Rake At Kurla Yard Briefly Disrupts Suburban Services

Fire In Muck Special Rake At Kurla Yard Briefly Disrupts Suburban Services | @priyapandey1999 (X)

A fire broke out in a muck special rake stationed at the EMU siding in Kurla yard on Thursday evening, briefly affecting suburban train services on the UP Slow line, railway officials said.

The incident was reported at around 8.38 pm. Firefighting teams were immediately rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control by around 9 pm. Officials confirmed that only one coach of muck special train was damaged in the fire and there were no reports of injuries.

As a precautionary measure, train movement on the UP Slow local line was temporarily suspended to facilitate firefighting operations and ensure passenger safety. Services were restored at around 9.10 pm.

An official said that the overhead power supply between Sion and Vidya Vihar was switched off to enable fire personnel to douse the flames, leading to the temporary disruption of UP Slow line services. “Only a few local trains on the UP Slow line were affected. Services on the other lines continued to operate as usual,” the official added.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Officials from Central Railway said that further investigation is on.

