Mumbai Local Train Update: Empty Local Coach Derails Near Dombivli Railway Station, Services Hit On UP Line

Mumbai: A coach of an empty suburban local train derailed near Dombivli railway station on Monday morning, causing disruption to rail services on the busy Central line. The incident occurred at approximately 8:09 am when the rake was en route from Kalwa Car Shed to Kalyan Junction railway station.

According to preliminary information, one coach of the empty local rake derailed while approaching the station, leading to temporary operational hurdles. As the train was not in passenger service at the time of the incident, no injuries were reported, officials confirmed.

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3 Local Trains Held Due To Obstruction On Tracks

However, the derailment impacted suburban traffic during the morning rush hour. At least three UP-direction local trains were held up due to the obstruction on the tracks, resulting in delays for commuters travelling towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and other key destinations along the route.

Railway authorities rushed to the site soon after the incident to assess the situation and initiate restoration work. Efforts were also made to regulate train movement and minimise inconvenience to passengers. While the exact cause of the derailment is yet to be determined, an inquiry is expected to be launched to ascertain the reasons behind the incident.

More details are awaited.