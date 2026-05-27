Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway's AC Local Ridership Jumps 48.5 Per Cent; Over 1.50 Crore Passengers Travelled In 2026

Growing demand for comfortable suburban travel has driven a sharp rise in ridership on Central Railway's AC local services | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 28: Air-conditioned local trains on the Central Railway network are witnessing a strong rise in passenger demand, with commuters increasingly opting for comfortable travel despite higher fares.

Between January 26 and May 20, 2026, the average daily ridership in AC locals rose to 1,30,075 passengers, compared to 87,596 passengers during the same period last year, marking a sharp 48.5 per cent increase.

Railway officials said the growing popularity of AC local services reflects changing commuter preferences, especially during peak summer months and overcrowded suburban travel conditions. The average number of passengers per service also increased from 1,474 in 2025 to 1,664 in 2026, registering a 12.9 per cent growth.

Ridership growth boosts railway revenue

The surge in ridership has also boosted railway earnings. Central Railway operated 8,991 AC local services during the period, compared to 6,834 services last year, recording a 31.6 per cent rise in operations.

Total passenger count increased from 1 crore in 2025 to 1.50 crore in 2026, while total revenue climbed from Rs 44.27 crore to Rs 64.40 crore. The daily average revenue also increased from Rs 38.50 lakh to nearly Rs 56 lakh.

Expansion of services drives demand

Officials attributed the growth to the expansion of AC local services on key suburban corridors. The number of daily AC services increased from 66 to 80 after operations began on the CSMT-Kalyan, Badlapur and Titwala main line routes in May 2025.

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From January 26 this year, AC local services were also introduced on the CSMT-Panvel route, taking the total number of AC services to 94. With an additional 14 services added in May 2026, Central Railway now operates 108 AC local services daily.

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