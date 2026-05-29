Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Services Hit During Peak Hours After Deccan Express Engine Failure Near Badlapur | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Commuters on Mumbai’s Central Railway network faced major disruption during Friday morning peak hours after the engine of the Deccan Express reportedly failed between Badlapur and Wangani, severely affecting suburban and long-distance train operations.

The disruption caused heavy inconvenience to office-goers and passengers travelling towards Kalyan, Karjat and CSMT during rush hour. The delays came a day after Bakri Eid schedules had already impacted regular local train frequency.

Reason Behind Train Delay

According to a News18 Marathi report citing information from railway authorities, the Deccan Express suffered an engine failure between Badlapur and Wangani, leading to delays on several Central Railway suburban services, especially on the Karjat-bound route.

As a result, local train operations on the Central line were thrown off schedule, with commuters reporting overcrowding and extended waiting times at multiple stations.

Officials said trains travelling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus towards Kalyan were running around 10 to 15 minutes late, while services from Kalyan towards CSMT were delayed by nearly 15 to 20 minutes. Long-distance train services were also affected due to the disruption.

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Meanwhile, on the Western Railway corridor, slow local services between Virar and Churchgate continued to operate as per schedule. However, fast locals on both up and down routes were delayed by around 10 minutes. Harbour line services between CSMT and Panvel were also reported to be running approximately five minutes behind schedule.

Railway authorities have advised passengers to check live train updates and revised timetables before leaving for stations, as restoration work and operational adjustments continue following the technical failure.