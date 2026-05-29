Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Cleaner Air, Clearer Skies As AQI Stays In 'Good' Category; Rain Likely From May 31

Mumbai Weather Report: Clear Skies Prevail In City On March 3; Check Out Temperature, AQI And More | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai residents woke up to cleaner air and clearer skies on Friday morning, with the city’s overall air quality remaining firmly in the ‘good’ category, offering relief after months of fluctuating pollution levels, heat and humidity.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city is expected to witness hot and humid weather conditions through the day, with temperatures likely to range between 27°C and 34°C. The early morning temperature was recorded at around 31°C.

Rains Likely From May 31

The weather department has also forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorms and rain activity across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) from May 31 onwards. Along with the possibility of rainfall, the city also recorded a slight dip in daytime temperatures, contributing to improved overall weather conditions.

Mumbai's Overall AQI Stays In Good Range | AQI.in

Overall AQI Stays In Good Range

Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 39 during the early hours, placing it comfortably within the ‘good’ category as per official standards. Civic officials attributed the improvement largely to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s intensified crackdown on dust pollution from construction sites across the city.

Over the past several months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had issued stop-work notices to more than 1,000 construction sites allegedly violating pollution-control norms. The action covered both private and government infrastructure projects.

Only 117 construction sites were later allowed to resume work after complying with dust mitigation and pollution-control guidelines laid down by the civic body. Despite the citywide improvement, pollution levels continued to vary sharply across different localities.

Fluctuating AQI Levels Recorded Across City

Wadala recorded the worst air quality in Mumbai with an AQI of 327, placing it in the ‘severe’ category. Chandivali followed with an AQI of 280 in the ‘unhealthy’ range, while Powai recorded 163, categorised as ‘poor’. Vikhroli East and Bhandup recorded AQI levels of 55 and 52 respectively, remaining in the ‘moderate’ category.

At the same time, several areas in south and western Mumbai reported exceptionally clean air. Andheri recorded an AQI of just 5, while Gamdevi stood at 8. Parel Bhoiwada registered 18, while Malad West and Prabhadevi both recorded AQI levels of 20, all within the ‘good’ range.

As per AQI standards, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘good’, 51 to 100 as ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 as ‘poor’, 201 to 300 as ‘unhealthy’, while levels above 300 are considered ‘severe’.