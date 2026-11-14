Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Announces Mega Block On Thane-Kalyan, Panvel-Vashi Routes On Chhath Puja; Check Timings

Mumbai Local Train | file pic

Mumbai: Commuters are likely to face major travel disruptions on Chhath Puja, as Central Railway has announced multiple mega blocks this Sunday. The scheduled maintenance work will affect both the Main Line and Harbour Line, resulting in temporary suspension of train services on select routes and causing inconvenience to passengers. The block will affect services between Thane and Kalyan as well as Panvel and Vashi.

Main Line: Thane-Kalyan Block

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On the Main Line, a block will be operated on both up and down slow lines between Thane and Kalyan from 11 am to 4 pm. Down slow and semi-fast services departing from Mulund between 10:43 am and 3:53 pm will be diverted onto the down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan. These trains will halt at Thane, Kalwa, Mumbra, Diva and Dombivli before reaching their destinations around 10 minutes behind schedule.

Similarly, up slow and semi-fast services departing from Kalyan between 10:36 am and 3:51 pm will be diverted onto the up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund. They will halt at Dombivli, Diva, Mumbra, Kalwa and Thane before being diverted back onto the up slow line at Mulund. These services are also expected to reach their destinations around 10 minutes late.

All up and down slow-line suburban services departing from or arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) between 11 am and 5 pm will run approximately 10 minutes behind schedule. Thane suburban services will continue to operate on their scheduled down slow line.

Harbour Line: Panvel-Vashi Block

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On the Harbour Line, a block will be imposed on both up and down lines between Panvel and Vashi, excluding the Port Line, from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm. Up Harbour Line services departing from Panvel towards CSMT between 10:33 am and 3:49 pm will remain cancelled. Similarly, down Harbour Line services from CSMT towards Belapur and Panvel scheduled between 9:45 am and 3:12 pm will not operate.

Trans-Harbour Services To Be Affected As Well

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Trans-Harbour services will also be affected. Up services from Panvel towards Thane scheduled between 11:02 am and 3:53 pm, along with down services from Thane towards Panvel scheduled between 10:01 am and 3:20 pm, will remain cancelled.

During the block, special suburban services will operate between CSMT and Vashi. Trans-Harbour services will remain available between Thane and Vashi/Nerul, while services on the Port Line will continue to run as usual.

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