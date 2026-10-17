Mumbai Local Train Update: Central, Harbour Lines To Face Mega Block On Sunday, October 18; Western Railway Services Unaffected

Mumbai Local Train | file pic

Mumbai: Local train services on the Central and Harbour lines will be affected on Sunday, October 18, as Central Railway undertakes a mega block for engineering and maintenance work. The block will be imposed on the fifth and sixth railway lines between Thane and Kalyan, as well as on both the up and down lines between Panvel and Vashi on the Harbour line.

The restrictions are expected to affect suburban locals and mail-express trains, with several services cancelled and some long-distance trains diverted. However, Western Railway will not operate a mega block on Sunday, providing relief to commuters travelling on the suburban network.

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On the Central Railway, the mega block will be conducted between Thane and Kalyan on the fifth and sixth lines from 9 am to 1 pm. During this period, up-direction mail and express trains will be diverted to the up fast line, while down-direction trains will be diverted to the down fast line. As a result, the affected trains are expected to reach their destinations 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule.

Several trains operating in the up direction will be diverted, including the Solapur–Vande Bharat Express, Pune–Sinhagad Express, Deccan Queen, Pragati Express, Mangaluru Express, Rajgir–Janata Express, Kakinada Port Express and Banaras Superfast Express, reported ESakal.

Panvel–Vashi Harbour Line Services Cancelled

On the Harbour line, a mega block will be imposed between Panvel and Vashi on both the up and down lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. During the block, up Harbour line local trains departing from Panvel towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will remain cancelled. Down Harbour line services from CSMT towards Belapur and Panvel will also be cancelled.

The block will also affect Trans-Harbour services. Up trains from Panvel towards Thane and down trains from Thane towards Panvel will remain cancelled during the specified period. To minimise inconvenience to passengers, special local services will operate between CSMT and Vashi during the block. Trans-Harbour services will remain available between Thane and Vashi, as well as between Thane and Nerul.

Commuters travelling on the affected routes have been advised to check train schedules and plan their journeys accordingly. With cancellations and diversions expected during the block, passengers using the Central and Harbour lines should allow additional time for their commute on Sunday.

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