Mumbai Weather Update: Hot & Humid Conditions Persist As Mercury Stays Above 35°C; AQI Hits 251 In Unhealthy Zone

Mumbai Weather Update: Hot And Humid Conditions To Persist, AQI Deteriorates To Unhealthy Levels | File pic

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to hot and humid conditions on Saturday, with largely clear skies and little immediate relief from the ongoing spell of high temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 36°C.

According to the weather department, Mumbai and its adjoining suburbs are likely to remain predominantly clear, while high humidity could add to the discomfort. The minimum temperature was around 28°C on Saturday morning.

Rains Likely Next Week

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in Mumbai and its surrounding areas early next week, particularly from Monday to Tuesday. Partly cloudy conditions are expected to continue thereafter.

Despite the relatively lower maximum temperature forecast for Saturday, Mumbai has been experiencing a prolonged spell of heat. The city has endured heatwave conditions for the past six days, with the maximum temperature touching 38.2°C this week, around 5.1°C above the seasonal normal.

Weather experts have indicated that temperatures could ease briefly next week, but a sustained respite is unlikely, with the mercury expected to remain above 35°C overall. The combination of high temperatures and humidity is likely to keep conditions uncomfortable across the city and its suburbs.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai's AQI In Unhealthy Range

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality deteriorated sharply on Saturday, with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 251, according to official data. The reading falls in the ‘Unhealthy’ category under the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classification, indicating a significant deterioration in air quality.

AQI readings of 0–50 are classified as ‘Good’, while values between 51 and 100 are considered ‘Satisfactory’ or ‘Moderate’, depending on the classification system. Readings of 101–200 fall into the ‘Poor’ category, while values between 201 and 300 are classified as ‘Unhealthy’. AQI levels exceeding 300 are categorised as ‘Severe’.

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