Mumbai Local Train Update: Big Relief For Ganesh Devotees! No Daytime Megablock On Sunday, Sept 20; Midnight Jumbo Block On Western Railway | file pic

Mumbai: With large crowds expected across Mumbai on Sunday as devotees visit various Ganpati pandals during Ganeshotsav, the Railways provided a major relief to commuters. No daytime megablock will be operated on the major Mumbai suburban routes on Sunday, allowing devotees to travel without disruption.

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According to the railway administration, a block will be undertaken on the fifth and sixth lines between Thane and Kalyan on Central Railway from 9 am to 1 pm. However, there will be no megablock affecting regular services on the Main Line, Harbour Line, Trans-Harbour Line and Belapur-Uran Port Line.

Western Railway will also not operate any daytime block on Sunday. This is expected to provide relief to devotees travelling by local trains to visit prominent Ganpati pandals across the city during the festival.

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Jumbo Block On Western Railway At Midnight

Meanwhile, Western Railway will undertake a jumbo block between Santacruz and Mahim during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The block will be imposed on the Up fast line from midnight to 4 am, while the Down fast line will remain under block from 12.30 am to 4.30 am. Maintenance and engineering-related work will be carried out during the block period.

Vasai-Diva MEMU Services To Be Affected

The block will also lead to temporary changes in the Vasai Road-Diva MEMU timetable. Train number 61003, scheduled to depart Vasai Road at 9.50 am, will terminate at Kopar instead of Diva.

Similarly, train number 61004, which normally operates from Diva to Vasai Road, will originate from Kopar at 11.45 am instead of Diva. Passengers travelling on the affected route have been advised to take note of the temporary changes and plan their journeys accordingly.

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