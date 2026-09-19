Jogeshwari Station CCTV Video: RPF Jawan Saves Passenger From Falling Between Moving Mumbai Local Train & Platform; Wins Praise Online |

Mumbai: A passenger had a close shave at Jogeshwari railway station after he nearly fell into the gap between a moving local train and the platform. The incident, which took place during the night on September 16, was captured on the station’s CCTV cameras.

🚨 CLOSE CALL AT JOGESHWARI STATION!



A passenger nearly fell into the gap between a moving train and the platform.



Police Constable Nagesh Mohite reacted instantly and pulled the passenger to safety during his night shift on September 16.



Quick thinking. Saved a life. 👏 pic.twitter.com/YnEG6VtUOU — NEUTRAL INDIA (@_neutralindia) September 19, 2026

According to details accompanying the video, the passenger appeared to be attempting to board a moving local train when he lost his balance and came dangerously close to falling into the gap between the train and the platform.

Police Constable Nagesh Mohite, who was on duty during the night shift, reacted immediately and pulled the passenger to safety, reported Marathi news portal, Prahaar. Another RPF personnel was also seen assisting in the rescue.

Netizens Praise RPF Jawan For Life-Saving Alertness

The CCTV footage shows the passenger getting dangerously close to the moving train before the railway personnel intervene and prevent a potentially fatal accident. Their quick response helped save the passenger’s life. The video, shared on social media, has since gone viral, with several users praising the alertness and prompt action of the RPF personnel.

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The incident once again highlights the risks involved in attempting to board or alight from moving local trains. Railway authorities and security personnel regularly warn commuters against such practices, as even a momentary loss of balance can result in serious injuries or death.

RPF personnel and other railway staff deployed at stations frequently intervene when passengers attempt to board moving trains, stand dangerously close to the edge of platforms or travel while hanging from train doors.

The Jogeshwari incident has drawn appreciation for Constable Nagesh Mohite and the other RPF personnel involved in the rescue. Their quick thinking and immediate intervention prevented what could have been a serious railway accident.

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